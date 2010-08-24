Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Candidate John Hager Says Congressional Candidacy Is Official

The 23rd District hopeful holds a news conference in Santa Barbara

By E.G. Garay | August 24, 2010 | 9:26 p.m.

Independent congressional candidate John Hager announced during a news conference in Santa Barbara on Tuesday that he is officially eligible to be on the 23rd District ballot in November.

His campaign said that the registrars in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties have confirmed that Hager secured more than the required signatures to be nominated.

“People are beginning to realize that the parties are the problem,” Hager said. “Both parties have overspent for years, and have bankrupted America. The people want, and we need, a housecleaning in Washington. We need someone who is outside the parties, who doesn’t take special interest money, and who can speak with an independent voice.”

Hager on Tuesday offered his thanks to supporters, and he answered questions about the campaign and his vision for the office of representative in Congress for the 23rd District.

— E.G. Garay represents the Hager for Congress campaign.

 
