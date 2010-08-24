Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:48 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SUV Overturns, Causing Five-Car Pileup on Cabrillo Boulevard

Two men are injured, including the driver, who told police he dozed off at the wheel

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 24, 2010 | 5:54 p.m.

The driver of a Cadillac Escalade and a man in a nearby parked car were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after the Escalade overturned and caused a five-car pileup on East Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

Both men sustained moderate injuries, according to Capt. Gary Pitney of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., fire crews and ambulances responded to the scene at 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd., across from Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, Pitney said.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle, traveling eastbound in normal traffic conditions, told police he had dozed off before his vehicle smashed into four other vehicles, one of which contained a man doing a “surf change” in the backseat and preparing to hit the waves.

According to Paul McCaffrey, a public information for the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Escalade drifted to the right and sidewiped a parked Mercedes sedan. The SUV then smashed into the rear of a parked Jeep Cherokee, which held two male occupants. The impact caused the Jeep to rear-end a parked Volkswagen and jack-knife onto the sidewalk. The Volkswagen then rear-ended a parked Honda minivan.

The impacts caused the Cadillac to spin and then flip onto its rooftop. It came to rest upside down, facing westbound, in the two eastbound lanes of Cabrillo Boulevard.

The Cadillac, the Jeep and the Volkswagen are totaled, according to McCaffrey. The Mercedes sustained moderate damage, and the Honda minor damage.

The driver of the Cadillac and the two occupants of the Jeep were treated at Cottage Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

McCaffrey said neither alcohol nor drugs appears to be a factor in the crash.

