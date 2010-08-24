Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:45 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

La Cumbre Plaza to Kick Off Nine-Week Concert Series

Thursday evenings at the outdoor mall will include music, food and wine

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | August 24, 2010 | 8:35 p.m.

In a bid to boost retail sales at one of Santa Barbara’s more trendy outdoor malls, officials at La Cumbre Plaza on Tuesday announced a music, wine and food series from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 2 and continuing through Oct. 28.

“This is the first year we have had a nine-week jazz festival,” La Cumbre spokeswoman Kate Taggert Honea said. “It’s a follow-up now that the summer concerts at Chase Palm Park have ended.”

She said large crowds are expected to flock to La Cumbre, but while parking is ample, seating is limited. Some seating will be provided, but music lovers are encouraged to bring their own seats.

Taggert Honea said she expects good weather for the concerts because until recently, the South Coast has been shrouded by fog and a long summer into fall is forecast.

The concerts will be performed around the plaza’s fountain near Tiffany & Co.

Along with a range of music, from blues to smooth and soulful jazz, Santa Barbara County vintners will present a wine tasting each week for $15 per person, which includes an appetizer plate from Marmalade Café.

The lineup includes:

» Sept. 2 — Tom Ball & Kenny Sultan, Tessa Marie Wines, with featured retailer Ruth’s Chris Steak House offering samples

» Sept. 9 — John Crosse & The La Cumbre Jazz All-Stars, Tercero Wines, with featured retailer Chico’s offering tips on packing travel bags

» Sept. 16 — Teka & New Bossa, Ampelos Cellars, with featured retailer Tiffany & Co. showcasing crystal stemware and bar accessories

» Sept. 23 — Lois Mahalia Soulful Jazz, Lucas & Lewellen Winery, with featured retailer Talbots showcasing style and trend tips

» Sept. 30 — Bernie Mieisinger & The La Cumbre Jazz All-Stars, Daniel Gehrs Wines, with featured retailer J. Jill showing style and trend tips

» Oct. 7 — Julie Christensen & The JC Trio, Dragonette Cellars, with featured retailer By Design spotlighting wall and metal art

» Oct. 14 — Luis Munoz Latin Jazz, Artiste Winery, with featured retailer Pacific Sunwear showing fall trends

» Oct. 21 — Lois Mahalia & The Jay Birds with Justin Claveria, Daniel Gehrs Wines, with featured retailer Lucy showcasing the newest line and offering workout tips

» Oct. 28 — The Randy Tico All-Stars Brazilian Song and Dance, Qupe Wines, with featured retailer Louis Vuitton featuring the latest in its travel accessories

For more information, call 805.963.7147 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk contributor Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

