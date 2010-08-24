Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: These Suggestions All Add Up to More Jobs

By Kevin O'Connor | August 24, 2010 | 10:50 p.m.

California needs more jobs and one of many ways to do this is to lower taxes and cut the workers compensation rates in half. The liberals want to raise taxes on business and anyone who moves up the ladder and does well. The liberals want bigger government, and they allow lawyers to sue businesses for any reason, right or wrong, with no repercussions.

Suggestions:

Cut taxes = More jobs

Cut workers compensation rates = More jobs

Cut government = More jobs

Cut regulations = More jobs

Don’t raise taxes on higher incomes = More jobs

Cut out welfare and make illegal aliens go home = More jobs

Cut out food stamps and people will reach out to family, neighbors, churches and charities again (illegal aliens go home) = More jobs.

Cut EDD to only six months again, people look for work (illegal aliens go home) = More jobs.

Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara

