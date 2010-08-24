Letter to the Editor: These Suggestions All Add Up to More Jobs

California needs more jobs and one of many ways to do this is to lower taxes and cut the workers compensation rates in half. The liberals want to raise taxes on business and anyone who moves up the ladder and does well. The liberals want bigger government, and they allow lawyers to sue businesses for any reason, right or wrong, with no repercussions.
Suggestions:
Cut taxes = More jobs
Cut workers compensation rates = More jobs
Cut government = More jobs
Cut regulations = More jobs
Don’t raise taxes on higher incomes = More jobs
Cut out welfare and make illegal aliens go home = More jobs
Cut out food stamps and people will reach out to family, neighbors, churches and charities again (illegal aliens go home) = More jobs.
Cut EDD to only six months again, people look for work (illegal aliens go home) = More jobs.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara