Opera Santa Barbara Board Elects New Officers, Members

The Board of Directors of Opera Santa Barbara has elected the following slate of officers for 2010-11: Duncan Mellichamp, president; Nancy Golden, first vice president; Simon Williams, second vice president; Dan Reicker, treasurer; and Ida Rickborn, secretary. Each will serve a one-year term.

New directors elected to the board for a two-year term include Paksy Plackis-Cheng, A.C. Moore and John Pitcairn.

Mellichamp has been active on the OSB board for the past seven years, most recently serving as acting president. Professor emeritus in the Chemical Engineering Department at UCSB, Mellichamp earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Purdue University.

He was a founding faculty member of his department at UCSB, where he has enjoyed a 40-plus year career. He and his wife Suzanne, were awarded the Santa Barbara Medal in 2007, UCSB’s highest award, in recognition for their philanthropy and service to the university.

Golden is the principal of Golden Direct, a direct mail consulting service provider to environmental, performing arts, human services organizations and museums. Previously, she held a variety of marketing positions at Time Inc. for 21 years.

Golden is a graduate of Russell Sage College with a degree in English literature. She previously served as a board member from 1999-2002 and as Marketing Committee member since 1999. She chairs the Marketing Committee and serves on the Executive and Development Committees.

Williams is a professor and chairman of the Department of Theater and Dance at UCSB, where he has taught for more than 25 years. Educated in his native England, Williams has a doctorate in European literature. He has served on the OSB board for the past four years, and currently chairs the Artistic Planning Committee. He is familiar to opera patrons as a frequent lecturer for OSB’s “Opera on the Go” series and for the pre-opera talks before all OSB productions.

Reicker is a principal in Reicker, Clough, Pfau, McRoy and Herman LLP. He has practiced business law in Santa Barbara since 1972 with an emphasis in real estate, tax, corporate securities, mergers and acquisitions. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco, and a J.D. at Hastings College of Law, University of California.

He was admitted to the Bar in California and Washington, D.C. Reicker has previously served on the opera’s Finance Committee and been a member of the board for the past 10 years.

Rickborn has served as secretary and on the Education Committee (chairman), Finance Committee and Executive Committee during her four-year tenure on the OSB Board. Before her retirement from a teaching career, she served a four-year term as superintendent of the Goleta Union School District. Her undergraduate and graduate degrees are from UCLA and UCSB, respectively.

New Board Directors

Plackis-Cheng is an international marketing strategist with Delta Advisory Group, providing sales and marketing consulting to Web, mobile and information technology companies, including IBM, Microsoft and Oracle.

A Dutch native, Plackis-Cheng earned a bachelor’s degree from Erasmus University in the Netherlands and completed professional programs in both Rotterdam and San Francisco. She serves as executive vice president of the board of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Moore is a chief investment strategist for Dunvegan Associates Inc. and has more than 30 years of Wall Street experience as a securities analyst, research director and portfolio manager. He was a consultant to the Council of Economic Advisors during two presidential administrations and is among the top most-quoted market strategists in the country and a frequent guest on media outlets.

He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Wake Forest University and a JD from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill School of Law. He has served on the boards of the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Symphony Endowment Trust and the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Pitcairn is chief financial officer of XiO Inc., a high-tech startup. He enjoyed a long career as a CPA, heading up his own firm for 37 years, focusing primarily as an expert in economic damage litigation.

His professional memberships include the Manitoba and Canadian Institutes of Chartered Accountants, the American Institute of CPAs and the California Society of CPAs.

He was elected to the board of San Francisco Opera in 2009 and serves on the audit and facilities committees. He also served on the board of Marin Symphony Association, and for the past two years was president and chairman of the board. He managed the endowment for the symphony, raising 75 percent of the initial funds and with his wife, personally endowing the Principal Trumpet Chair.

— Marylove Thralls represents Opera Santa Barbara.