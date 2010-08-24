Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:32 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SBCC to Sign Partnership with Brandman University

The agreement allows dual enrollment for students pursuing a four-year degree

By Joan Galvan | August 24, 2010 | 11:58 p.m.

SBCC will sign an Early Advantage Partnership on Wednesday with Brandman University, a fully accredited adult university within the Chapman University system.

The signing presentation will begin at 10 a.m. at SBCC’s Luria Conference and Press Center overlooking La Playa Stadium.

By enrolling in Brandman’s EAP program, students at SBCC will be admitted to Brandman University’s Santa Maria campus while still attending SBCC and taking transferable coursework in the following programs: criminal justice, early childhood development, legal studies, liberal studies, organizational leadership, psychology, social science and sociology.

The EAP program also includes Brandman’s new bachelor’s degree in business administration offered online and at the Santa Maria campus.

In addition, these enrolled SBCC students will have access to Brandman’s enhanced cooperative academic and student services, including advising services, information sessions, technology support and educational plans. The arrangement also will allow students to lock in their academic catalog, giving them the ability to transfer all completed coursework as outlined in the agreement. Brandman University will waive all application fees for students participating in the EAP program.

“Transferring to a four-year university is the educational goal of a large number of Santa Barbara City College students,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC superintendent/president. “Agreements such as this one with Brandman help ensure a seamless transition for interested students and help them stay focused on the courses they need in order to complete their education at both the community college and university levels.”

“Brandman University establishes Early Advantage Partnership agreements with community colleges like Santa Barbara City College to provide students with a clearly defined path to pursue their higher education,” said Gary Brahm, chancellor of Brandman University. “These types of partnerships between community colleges and Brandman University will continue to play an important role in students pursuing their educational goals at a time when the economic crisis is forcing the California State University and University of California systems to limit enrollments.”

SBCC students can apply for the program after they have fulfilled 12 transferable credits with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher from all colleges previously attended. Students can transfer to Brandman University anytime up to one year after their last term of attendance at SBCC. Transcripts from all previous colleges attended must be submitted with the application to verify GPA eligibility.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
