Pedestrian Hurt When Van Crashes Into Old Navy Store on State Street

The woman, using a walker, couldn't get out of the way in time, but her injuries are not life-threatening

A 69-year-old woman was injured Tuesday morning after a van drove up on the sidewalk at the intersection of Anapamu and State streets and crashed into the Old Navy store at 1137 State St.

Through witness statements and physical evidence, the Santa Barbara Police Department pieced together the circumstances of the crash.

They said a 90-year-old man ran a red light on State Street at Anapamu Street and hit a 41-year-old woman driving westbound on Anapamu. The crash caused the elderly man’s minivan to jump the curb and stop on the sidewalk after scraping along the side of the Old Navy store.

A male pedestrian dived out of the way, but the female pedestrian was using a walker and couldn’t get out of the way in time. She sat down on the seat of her walker and tried to backpedal, but the minivan knocked her out of her seat and came to rest right above her, according to Paul McCaffrey, a public information officer for the police department.

She was conscious at the scene and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, as was the driver. The woman’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, and the driver’s injuries are undisclosed.

Police ordered that the 90-year-old man complete a driver’s re-evaluation test through the Department of Motor Vehicles, McCaffrey said in a press release.

State Street was closed between Victoria and Figueroa streets as police worked to document and clear the cars from the scene. No identities have been released.

