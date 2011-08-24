Alan Griffin Named Board President for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Crowell, Weedon & Co.’s Alan Griffin, partner and manager of the Santa Barbara branch, was recently inducted as president of the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Since its founding in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has inspired, encouraged and supported Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational school education through financial aid advising and the granting of scholarships.

Griffin has been a member of the organization’s Board of Directors for more than 15 years.

An avid supported of the local nonprofit community, Griffin also has spent time on the Boards of Directors of PathPoint (formerly Work Training Programs Inc.), the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

In addition to his philanthropic commitment to the Santa Barbara community, Griffin is a partner and manager for Crowell Weedon’s Santa Barbara branch, 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200, which he launched in March 2010.

His career in financial services began in 1977 when he joined Dean Witter & Co. in Santa Barbara as a broker. He was promoted to branch manager in 1983 and remained with the company until 1992, when he left to manage the Santa Barbara branch of Smith Barney.

In 2000, Griffin was tasked with opening Smith Barney’s Montecito branch and was integral in growing the company to nearly 40 brokers in Santa Barbara and Montecito and establishing it as the area’s top firm.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Crowell, Weedon & Co.