Alicia Saballa-Santa Named Principal of Santa Barbara Community Academy

District Board of Trustees also selects deans for GVJHS, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos, and hires a firm to conduct a parcel tax feasibility study

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Trustees voted 5-0 on Tuesday night to approve the selection of Alicia Saballa-Santa to serve as the principal of Santa Barbara Community Academy, a year-round Core Knowledge school at 850 Portesuello Ave.

Saballa-Santana is an experienced, bilingual school administrator. She worked at various schools in the San Joaquin Valley. She has extensive experience as a teacher, grant writer, English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher, program coordinator, assistant principal and principal.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Cruz and a master’s degree from California State University-Fresno.

She will begin work on Sept. 1.

Also Tuesday night, the board voted 5-0 and approved the selection of three deans: Dan Garske of San Marcos High School, Mitch Torina of Goleta Valley Junior High School and Nea Voss of Dos Pueblos High School.

Each dean swill provide administrative support services at each campus.

In addition, and also on a 5-0 vote, the board approved Godbe Research to conduct a feasibility study, not to $30,000, for parcel tax Measures H and I, set to expire on June 30, 2013.

In order to continue valuable programs without interruption, the planning process will begin now, and the first step was to retain a community opinion research firm to conduct the study. Based on the school district’s past success with Godbe Research, the firm was contacted to provide a proposal.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.