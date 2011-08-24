Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:49 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

New Nonprofit Offers Exercise, Art Therapy to Help with Grief and Loss

H.E.E.A.L. of Santa Barbara aims to provide free therapeutic services, with workshops starting this month

By Macie Berlin for H.E.E.A.L | August 24, 2011 | 5:54 p.m.

H.E.E.A.L. (Hope through Exercise, Energy and Art for Life), a newly formed 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Santa Barbara, will be introducing a series of workshops designed to support community members who are seeking physical and creative outlets for dealing with grief and loss.

Based on the concept of offering alternatives to traditional talk therapy when dealing with life’s losses such as death, divorce, relocation and illness, H.E.E.A.L.‘s mission is to offer free exercise- and art-related therapeutic services to those who are looking for a positive, healthy means for working through their grief.

Although H.E.E.A.L. has been diligently working to raise funds for opening a full-service facility in the Santa Barbara area that will provide a safe space where community members can both discover and find comfort in activities such as yoga, movement therapy, strength training, painting and music, the organization has been committed to initiating programs in the near-term, to help people in need of services as soon as possible.

With the help and expertise of local professionals and practitioners, H.E.E.A.L. will now offer a range of off-site workshops, starting in late August, that provide education as well as hands-on activities directed toward those suffering from grief and/or loss, which aim to help them process their heightened emotions.

These workshops will focus on topics and activities such as nutrition, strength training, yoga and movement therapy.

“People have been finding ways on their own to ‘H.E.E.A.L.’ for years, through activities such as running, writing, singing, painting and other positive outlets for releasing the types of losses that many of us encounter as life runs its course,” said Macie Berlin, executive director and founder of H.E.E.A.L. “To be able to offer a service to those who still searching for healthy ways to deal with their grief is at the core of our organization’s objectives. I am overjoyed to see the hard work of H.E.E.A.L. come to life, and to now be able to reach out to the Santa Barbara community through these workshops.”

Click here for more information about the workshops, which will be held in various locations throughout the Santa Barbara area.

— Macie Berlin is the executive director and founder of H.E.E.A.L. of Santa Barbara.

