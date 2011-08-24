Expert Roger Millikan to Discuss ‘The Birds of Lake Los Carneros’

He will explore the techniques used in capturing photos and stories for his new book

The community is invited to “The Birds of Lake Los Carneros,” a lecture by Roger Millikan and hosted by the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Millikan, a local expert, will delve into the birding opportunities surrounding Lake Los Carneros, known as “birding hotspot.” His informative talk will be based on Millikan and co-author Adam Lewis’ new book, The Birds of Lake Los Carneros.

Millikan will also explore the techniques and photography methods associated with the capturing of the bird images in the book, and the stories attached to the photos. The nearly sold-out book will be available for sale at the event.

The lecture will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the recently opened History Education Center at Rancho La Patera. Goleta Valley Historical Society members and children younger than 12 get in free and guests are $10.

Rancho La Patera is located at the entrance to the Lake Los Carneros Natural and Historical Preserve, at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

— Dacia Harwood is an event planner and marketing consultant for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.