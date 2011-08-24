Santa Barbara Institute for Cultural Change to Host ‘Heartbreak Clinic’

The Institute for Cultural Change, a Santa Barbara nonprofit organization, and the Pacifica Graduate Institute are sponsoring Dr. Ginette Paris and “Heartbreak Clinic: Recovering from Lost Love and Mourning” Sept. 16-18 on the Ladera Campus of the Pacifica Graduate Institute.

No one asks for a heartbreak, but it happens. Whether it is loss of relationship, spouse or partner, job, friendship or home — loss is loss.

The psychic pain of mourning and heartbreak is unbearable, with all the neurobiological evidence of a stress similar to being submitted to torture. Past theories of grief therapy considered a one-year cycle of mourning sufficient to heal the heart. Not so!

Join Paris to understand what happens in the brain when we are heartbroken; how to overcome obsessive, painful and defeating strategies; develop an increased capacity to navigate the darkness and begin the healing process from heartbreak.

Give yourself the most incredible gift — learn to love more wisely.

For information or registration, click here or call 805.969.3626 x103.

Paris is a psychologist, therapist and writer. Her books have been translated in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Russian. As an international lecturer, Dr. Paris is one of the leading psychologists linking depth psychology and the neurosciences. She is core faculty at Pacifica Graduate Institute in Santa Barbara, where she teaches Jungian and archetypal psychology.

Her publications include Pagan Meditations; Pagan Grace; The Psychology of Abortion; Wisdom of the Psyche: Depth Psychology After Neuroscience; and Heartbreak: New Approaches to Healing.

— Lori Pye is the director of the Institute for Cultural Change.



