Mental Health Association in Need of Volunteers for October Arts Festival

Volunteers are needed for the 18th annual Mental Health Arts Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County.

Volunteers are needed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to help with setting up, distributing fliers and artist support.

For more information or to volunteer, call Nestor Hernandez at 805.884.8440 x100.

The Mental Health Arts Festival is an event that showcases the creativity of many community members who are living with mental illness and helps reduce the stigma of mental illness.

The Mental Health Association is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness.

For more information about mental health services available in Santa Barbara County, click here or call the Mental Health Association at 805.884.8440.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County.