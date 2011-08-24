Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:36 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Historical Museum to Debut Memoir of Artist Elizabeth Eaton Burton

Launch of My Santa Barbara Scrapbook will include a lecture Thursday about her life

By Dacia Harwood for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum | August 24, 2011 | 10:16 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is proud to debut its new publication, My Santa Barbara Scrapbook: Elizabeth Eaton Burton.

The ambitious project was undertaken by Hattie Beresford and Michael Redmon, the museum’s director of research.

The book will debut at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St., with a lecture about Burton by Hattie Beresford. A former teacher, Beresford writes a local history column for the Montecito Journal and is the author of two noticias for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, El Mirasol: From Swan to Albatross and Santa Barbara Grocers.

Burton’s pioneering work in the arts and crafts world raised her to national prominence in the early 1900s.

An eclectic look at life, culture and art at the turn of the 20th century, her memoir, My Santa Barbara Scrap Book, is an engaging narrative that transports the reader to Santa Barbara’s past. Augmented with historical photos from the collections of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and elsewhere, the book also includes explanatory sidebars and many never-before-published color images of her incredible work in leather, shell and metal as well as her later work in watercolor and woodblock prints.

The book, which retails for $29.95, will be available in the museum store beginning Friday. For more information, call Dacia Harwood at 805.966.1601.

— Dacia Harwood is a media consultant for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

 

