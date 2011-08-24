Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Serves Up New Advisory Board

A newly created advisory board has formed to provide insight, oversight and hindsight to the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

Jerry Hatchett, director of Knollwood Tennis, will chair the board, whose members include Jerry Beaver, Harvey Bottelsen, Marty Davis, David Grokenberger, Bob Ludwick, Teresa McWilliams, Marty Riessen and Elizabeth Winterhalter.

Winterhalter, president of the nonprofit sports organization, explains the functions of the board as providing insight to enhance the tennis experience for Santa Barbara youth; oversight to correctly guide the board, volunteers and participants of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons; and hindsight to hold the history of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

Founded in 1971, Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons is California’s oldest community tennis association and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It was founded to ensure the growth and quality of junior tennis in the Santa Barbara community.

The Patrons school programs introduce more than 1,000 children to tennis each year.

In addition to the sport, the Patrons teach sportsmanship and encourage fair play, recognize outstanding achievements among junior participants, and support and develop junior tennis in the community and make it a lifelong sport for all.

