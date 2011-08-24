Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:33 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Jurors to Be Bused In from Solvang for Third Lyons Trial

Transporting jury in double-homicide case less expensive than a change of venue

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 24, 2011 | 3:10 p.m.

A double-homicide case will get its jury from Solvang and be tried for the third time in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill’s courtroom, according to court executive officer Gary Blair.

Corey Lyons, 52, is accused of shooting his brother, 55-year-old Daniel Lyons, and his brother’s life partner, 48-year-old Barbara Scharton, in their Mesa home on May 4, 2009.

Lyons, owner and contractor with Select Construction, was involved in a civil lawsuit with his brother after building the couple’s home, which the prosecution has alleged is the motive behind the shootings.

The first trial ended when another Lyons brother, Tom, made a statement the defense argued was prejudicial and the judge declared a mistrial. The second trial ended in a hung jury in May with a 7-5 split decision, with the majority saying Lyons was not guilty.

“Trial jurors (and alternate jurors) will be bussed each day from a point in the central part of the county to Santa Barbara and then bussed back each day after the proceedings are finished,” Blair said in an email.

The court was considering a change of venue to Solvang or Lompoc but decided to bring in a jury instead. For the two previous trials, there were four alternate jurors.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 19 at the Solvang Courthouse.

Blair has said that importing a jury is less common but less expensive than moving an entire trial, since attorneys, witnesses and staff all have to relocate or commute every day.

Ventura County Superior Court officials considered importing a Santa Barbara jury for the highly publicized Brandon McInerney case, before ultimately deciding to move the trial to Los Angeles County.

McInerney, 17, is charged with the execution-style shooting of fellow classmate Larry King, 15, during a computer lab class at Oxnard’s E.O. Green Junior High School in 2008. He is also charged with a hate crime, because he allegedly held white supremacist views and King had identified himself as gay.

Final arguments in that case are being presented this week.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

