Heat Wave Headed to Santa Barbara But Coast May Be in Clear

Backcountry temperatures to reach triple digits through the weekend, with 80-degree days on South Coast

A strong high-pressure system parked over the Southwest will send Santa Barbara County backcountry temperatures soaring through the weekend, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

The South Coast will escape the worst of the heat, however, with temperatures expected “only” in the 80s.

Forecasters are predicting triple-digit temperatures in the backcountry as a result of the dominant high-pressure system combined with a weak onshore flow. The weather service said the high temperatures are likely to peak Thursday or Friday but the heat will persist through early next week.

The heat and the prolonged period of very low relative humidity have heightened fire danger, the weather service said.

An increase in monsoonal moisture is expected this weekend, but officials said the added humidity could cause discomfort because of the hot air mass already in place.

The weather service is advising that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle, even if windows are partially open. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

