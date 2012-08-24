Deputies Capture Parolee Wanted in Goleta Stabbing

Michael Anthony Glover and another suspect are accused of attempting to murder an acquaintance

A prison parolee was captured Friday night, a day after he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance at an apartment complex in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies combed the Ellwood area of Goleta by ground and air for several hours Thursday night, searching for Michael Anthony Glover, 32, who was finally taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road, said sheriff’s Lt. Butch Arnoldi.

Raymond Steve Murillo, 29, originally described as a witness to the stabbing, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Friday in connection with the attack, Arnoldi said. He was arrested at a Carpinteria residence.

Both men will face attempted-murder charges, Arnoldi said, adding that they were booked into County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

Glover also as being held on a no-bail warrant and a probation violation.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Davenport Road, at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and found Jamal Blue, 31, near the swimming pool, suffering from stab wounds to the neck, back and abdomen, Arnoldi said.

Blue was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition Friday afternoon, according to a hospital nursing supervisor.

Glover, who recently had been released from prison, allegedly assaulted Blue three or four times in the last 10 days, Arnoldi said, although those incidents were not reported to law enforcement.

Blue and his mother live at a condominium complex in the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue, Arnoldi said.

Deputies conducted an intensive search of the surrounding neighborhoods — Pacific Oaks and Ellwood — for Glover and and Murillo.

Arnoldi said investigators do not know why the three men were at the apartment complex.

The search drew a lot of attention from residents in the neighborhood, which is a mixture of apartment building, condos, single-family homes and mobile homes.

Three police dogs were brought in to aid in the search, along with a county helicopter equipped with a spotlight.

No weapon was recovered, Arnoldi said.

