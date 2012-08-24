Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:42 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

PODS Steps Up to Help Homeless Veterans at Santa Barbara County Stand Down

Company supplies a storage container to collect donations

By Kateri Wozny for PODS | August 24, 2012 | 12:34 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Stand Down Committee has been sorting donations collected in a donated PODS container to help homeless veterans. (PODS photo)
The Santa Barbara County Stand Down Committee has been sorting donations collected in a donated PODS container to help homeless veterans. (PODS photo)

With many veterans left without proper food, clothing, shelter or health screenings, PODS, a local moving and storage company, is helping take a stand to end veteran homelessness during the first Santa Barbara County Stand Down from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

In April, PODS placed a container in the parking lot of the Administration Building at the Betteravia Government Center and has been collecting donations for the veterans from local businesses and the public. Since then, the Santa Barbara Stand Down Committee has helped sort through many collected items, such as towels, boxes of soap, socks, shirts, wheelchairs, clothing, books, combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bottled water and paper goods. The container will then be transported to the Santa Maria Fairpark the day before the Stand Down event.

“The Stand Down is a great event to help many local veterans receive the services they need to get back on their feet,” said Steve Yapp, local PODS franchise owner. “PODS is honored to donate a container to have citizens fill it up with supplies for these veterans.”

Started in 1988, Stand Downs are an effort from the Veterans Affairs Department that helps provide services to homeless veterans. Since then, more than 200,000 veterans have been helped through the Stand Downs.

The Santa Barbara County Stand Down will have many services on hand for local veterans, including legal services, employment counseling, social services, mental, dental, vision and hearing services, photo IDs, chaplain services, comfort kits, toiletries and showers, meals, entertainment and more.

“It’s so inspiring to see people like Steve Yapp and his employees at PODS continue to step up for our veterans,” Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “PODS has been a key to our success by providing us with a secure and convenient place for the community to store all the donated items that will be handed out to our veterans.”

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg St. Click here for more information or to help volunteer for the Stand Down.

— Kateri Wozny is a publicist representing PODS.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 