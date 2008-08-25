Assistance League’s Operation School Bell Marks 39 Years

Last year, Operation School Bell outfitted more than 1,060 school children with clothing, school supplies and health kits. With the program growing by leaps and bounds, Operation School Bell is entering its 39th year of service in the greater Santa Barbara area.

Operation School Bell is a national Assistance League philanthropic program, which was adopted by the Santa Barbara chapter in 1969.

“Especially in today’s economy, this year we anticipate even more children will be coming through our program,” said Judy Wood, co-chairwoman of Operation School Bell.

The mission of Operation School Bell is to provide underserved children with two sets of clothing or two school uniforms, a warm jacket, shoes, socks, a sweat outfit, underwear, a health kit, a backpack, school supplies and a new book.

The goal is to help children feel better about themselves, and to attend and stay in school. Studies have shown that children who attend school inappropriately dressed are at a disadvantage and that appropriate school clothing can improve school attendance and help classroom performance. By providing proper clothing and learning materials, Operation School Bell helps children arrive in the classroom better prepared to learn.

Operation School Bell is available by appointment only. Students who qualify for the program are referred by each school’s advocate or health aide. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment.

Laura Kirkley represents the Santa Barbara chapter of the Assistance League.