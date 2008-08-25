Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors to Consider Expansion of Oil, Gas Drilling

The board's hearing Tuesday will address the energy crisis and set a policy position.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 25, 2008 | 9:37 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning will consider the energy crisis, and with it a core environmental and economic issue: to drill or not to drill. The board is meeting in Santa Maria.

“Given the current budget constraints of the county, it is only prudent to support the exploration and extraction of oil and natural gas both on and off shore, with an enhancement of revenues to local governments,” the county staff report reads.

Oil and natural gas leases in the region are producing 13.2 million barrels of oil and 13.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas. According to the staff report, there is a potential for 187.4 million more barrels of oil to be extracted and 47.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas to be extracted from existing undeveloped reserves on developed leases.

Including Tranquillon Ridge in northern Santa Barbara County, as yet unleased state lands are estimated to hold 761 million barrels of oil and 189 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and the offshore area could yield 4.47 billion barrels of oil and 8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Santa Barbara County gets about $5.5 million from oil operations, in the form of fees, California royalties, coastal revenue and property taxes. With development of Plains Exploration & Production Co.‘s (PXP) Tranquillon Ridge field and Venoco Inc.‘s South Ellwood and Paredon (in Carpinteria) fields, the county stands to receive about $22 million annually during the next 14 years.

The county recommends the submittal of a letter to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger suggesting a change in policy that would “allow expanded oil exploration and extraction,” citing a struggling economy, increased unemployment, better technology and the possibility of a national fuel emergency.

If in a fuel emergency local policies were set aside by the federal government’s emergency actions, the “county would have less authority in environmental safeguards, oversight and economic benefits. A better policy would be to allow a gradual and intelligent expansion of oil exploration and extraction, rather than to accomplish the same under emergency conditions,” said the letter, which has been refuted by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara..

So far, the topic has been addressed by a diverse section of the public, including the Community Environmental Council, SOS California, Dr. Bruce Luyendyk from UCSB and interested community members.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 