Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Express Employment Professionals Names Associate of the Month

By Karen Dwyer | August 25, 2008 | 3:15 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Express Personnel Services office has named Charlene Muna as its Associate of the Month for July, said Karen Dwyer, owner of the Express Employment Professionals office in Santa Barbara.

Article Image
Charlene Muna, bottom, pictured with Susie Weslander of Express Employment Professionals, left, and Val McDonald of Wolfe and Associates, has been named Express’ Associate of the Month for July. (Express Employment Professionals photo)
“Charlene is a shining example of the ultimate employee,” Dwyer said. “She has an impeccable work ethic and has been reliable and dependable from the very start. Charlene is on a temp to hire position with our client who say that she is doing an excellent job. We are proud to call her our associate.”

Muna is on assignment with client Wolfe and Associates and is a strong and reliable addition to the workforce.

Express associates qualify for the Associate of the Month award by meeting the following criteria, including the ability to work well with others, to be patient and eager, and to help in whatever way possible. The Associate of the Month is also someone who is punctual and doesn’t miss work. Muna has demonstrated all of these qualities.

The Santa Barbara office, at 9 W. Figueroa, is accepting applications. For more information, stop by the office, call 805.965.6900 or visit the Express Web site at www.expresspersonnel.com.

With nearly 600 offices in four countries, Express Services Inc. employs 350,000 people each year. Sales for the Oklahoma City-based company totaled $1.8 billion in 2006.

Express provides expertise in evaluation and direct hire, temporary staffing, executive recruiting and human resources.

Karen Dwyer is owner of Express Employment Professionals, 9 W. Figueroa St. Click here to contact her or call 805.965.6900.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 