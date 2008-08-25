Express Employment Professionals Names Associate of the Month

The Santa Barbara Express Personnel Services office has named Charlene Muna as its Associate of the Month for July, said Karen Dwyer, owner of the Express Employment Professionals office in Santa Barbara.

“Charlene is a shining example of the ultimate employee,” Dwyer said. “She has an impeccable work ethic and has been reliable and dependable from the very start. Charlene is on a temp to hire position with our client who say that she is doing an excellent job. We are proud to call her our associate.”

Muna is on assignment with client Wolfe and Associates and is a strong and reliable addition to the workforce.

Express associates qualify for the Associate of the Month award by meeting the following criteria, including the ability to work well with others, to be patient and eager, and to help in whatever way possible. The Associate of the Month is also someone who is punctual and doesn’t miss work. Muna has demonstrated all of these qualities.

