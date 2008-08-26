Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Receives $10,000 Donation

The gift from Wells Fargo will help the agency meet the rising demand for food throughout the county.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County received $10,000 from Wells Fargo in response to increasing demand for food throughout the county.

“On behalf of all the hungry people or member agencies served I want to extend our gratitude to Wells Fargo,” Executive Director Erik Talkin said. “With the enormous increase in the cost of living, these funds are greatly needed to keep the food moving through our warehouse doors.

“We are seeing an increase anywhere from 30 to 50 percent in need from our member agencies. With this gift, Wells Fargo can help thousands of people. For every dollar the Foodbank receives more than 96.5 percent goes straight back out into the community.”

Despite a challenging economy in 2007, Wells Fargo’s charitable donations to nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County went up 42 percent from the previous year. Last year, Wells Fargo awarded 76 grants and $209,145 to nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County.

“With demand soaring and donations declining, our local food banks are in desperate need of support,” said Patrick Nygren, Wells Fargo Community Bank district manager for Santa Barbara County. “Wells Fargo is encouraging corporate leaders in the region to donate time and money to the regional food banks to see them through this ongoing crisis.”

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company with $609 billion in assets, providing banking, insurance, investments, mortgage and consumer finance.

Kerry Main Aller is Foodbank of Santa Barbara County‘s community relations manager.