Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Lowry Leads Charge for Warriors in Weekend Volleyball Tournament

Middle blocker Katie Lowry posts 37 kills over four matches as Westmont opens its season 2-2.

By Ron Smith | August 25, 2008 | 2:55 a.m.

Middle blocker Katie Lowry posted 37 kills and notched a .431 attack percentage over four matches as the Westmont College women’s volleyball team opened the season at the Holiday Inn Express Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.

The junior also tallied a team-high seven blocks during the two-day event.

On Friday, the Warriors earned a three-set win over Washington’s Northwest but fell in five sets to Concordia of Oregon. Junior Beth Widicus also contributed 37 kills while junior transfer Erin Dohm produced 100 digs and 98 serve receptions on the Warriors’ behalf.

On Saturday, the Warriors claimed a 3-2 victory over Corban of Oregon. After dropping the first set 25-23, Westmont rallied to post and impressive 25-11 win in set No. 2. But after falling 25-22 in set
three, Westmont had to rally once more in game four. Down 20-17, Widicus produced a kill to send senior setter Stephanie Stasner to the service line. Four points later, the Warriors were clinging to a 21-20 lead.

Corban (0-3) regained its advantage and served for match point at 24-22. A kill attack by Katie Sharp was blocked at the net, but the Warriors kept the ball from hitting the floor, giving Sharp another opportunity. This time she put the ball away to return service to Westmont. An ace serve by Jenice DeBie tied the score at 24, ending the immediate jeopardy to Westmont.

The game would tie again at 25, 26 and 27. Up 27-26, Corban attempted a match winning serve for the fourth time. But Widicus received serve and passed to freshman setter Kailee Blair who set Lowry for the kill, tying the game at 27.

Dohm then served the ball for the Warriors. After rejecting an attack by Corban’s Rachel Gowen, Lowry put the ball away to give Westmont a 28-27 advantage. Dohm served again and Gowen’s attack was met at the net with a block by DeBie and Lowry, giving Westmont the win and tying the match at two sets apiece.

The fifth and final set was a bit more decisive with Westmont jumping out to an 8-3 lead on its way to a 15-7 victory. On Saturday evening, Westmont suffered a three-set loss to the host school, No. 16 Lewis-Clark State of Idaho, falling 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.

The Warriors, now 2-2 on the young season, will compete at the Concordia Labor Day Festival in Irvine where they will face Carroll of Montana and Montana Tech on Friday. On Saturday, the Warriors will match up with Westminster of Utah and Great Falls, Mont.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 