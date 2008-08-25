Lowry Leads Charge for Warriors in Weekend Volleyball Tournament

Middle blocker Katie Lowry posted 37 kills and notched a .431 attack percentage over four matches as the Westmont College women’s volleyball team opened the season at the Holiday Inn Express Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.

The junior also tallied a team-high seven blocks during the two-day event.

On Friday, the Warriors earned a three-set win over Washington’s Northwest but fell in five sets to Concordia of Oregon. Junior Beth Widicus also contributed 37 kills while junior transfer Erin Dohm produced 100 digs and 98 serve receptions on the Warriors’ behalf.

On Saturday, the Warriors claimed a 3-2 victory over Corban of Oregon. After dropping the first set 25-23, Westmont rallied to post and impressive 25-11 win in set No. 2. But after falling 25-22 in set

three, Westmont had to rally once more in game four. Down 20-17, Widicus produced a kill to send senior setter Stephanie Stasner to the service line. Four points later, the Warriors were clinging to a 21-20 lead.

Corban (0-3) regained its advantage and served for match point at 24-22. A kill attack by Katie Sharp was blocked at the net, but the Warriors kept the ball from hitting the floor, giving Sharp another opportunity. This time she put the ball away to return service to Westmont. An ace serve by Jenice DeBie tied the score at 24, ending the immediate jeopardy to Westmont.

The game would tie again at 25, 26 and 27. Up 27-26, Corban attempted a match winning serve for the fourth time. But Widicus received serve and passed to freshman setter Kailee Blair who set Lowry for the kill, tying the game at 27.

Dohm then served the ball for the Warriors. After rejecting an attack by Corban’s Rachel Gowen, Lowry put the ball away to give Westmont a 28-27 advantage. Dohm served again and Gowen’s attack was met at the net with a block by DeBie and Lowry, giving Westmont the win and tying the match at two sets apiece.

The fifth and final set was a bit more decisive with Westmont jumping out to an 8-3 lead on its way to a 15-7 victory. On Saturday evening, Westmont suffered a three-set loss to the host school, No. 16 Lewis-Clark State of Idaho, falling 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.

The Warriors, now 2-2 on the young season, will compete at the Concordia Labor Day Festival in Irvine where they will face Carroll of Montana and Montana Tech on Friday. On Saturday, the Warriors will match up with Westminster of Utah and Great Falls, Mont.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.