Neighborhood Advocacy Workshop Planned in Santa Barbara

The Citizens Planning Foundation will hold a free educational workshop on community involvement in the land-use planning process in Santa Barbara.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Samarkand Chapel, 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

The purpose is to provide residents with the tools they need to advocate for their community. Expert panelists will share their experience with this often-complicated process. After the presentation, questions will be taken from the audience.

“This workshop seeks to demystify the planning process and educate the public on what they can do to make a difference on planning issues, including development projects, affecting our community,” CPF President Phil Tseng said.

Each workshop will cover the role of city, county and state agencies and decision-making bodies in land-use planning and environmental review, with a focus on how to get involved as a community member in land-use planning and environmental review decisions.

Specific examples of projects of interest will be used during each workshop. Topics will include accessing necessary information, how to effectively get your points across, communicating with public officials, speaking at public hearings and organizing neighbors or a community group. With a greater understanding of the public planning process, individuals will be better equipped to participate in land-use, civic, and environmental matters affecting them.

Kamron Sockolov is outreach and development coordinator for the Citizens Planning Association and Foundation.