Page Youth Center Schedules After-School Sports Programs

The Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave., is a safe, fun, healthy place to be this fall for local children during after-school hours.

The following after-school programs are available beginning Sept. 23 at affordable prices.

» Girls basketball for second through eighth grades, 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

» Boys basketball for second through eighth grades, 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays.

» Coed volleyball for third through sixth grades, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

» Bowling for third through sixth grades, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Zodos

» Flag football clinic for boys in fourth through eighth grades, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The programs run for about six weeks. For more information, visit www.pageyouthcenter.org or call 805.967.8778.

Wana Dowell represents the Page Youth Center.