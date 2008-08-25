Page Youth Center Schedules After-School Sports Programs

The Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave., is a safe, fun, healthy place to be this fall for local children during after-school hours.
The following after-school programs are available beginning Sept. 23 at affordable prices.
» Boys basketball for second through eighth grades, 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
» Coed volleyball for third through sixth grades, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
» Bowling for third through sixth grades, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Zodos
» Flag football clinic for boys in fourth through eighth grades, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The programs run for about six weeks. For more information, visit www.pageyouthcenter.org or call 805.967.8778.
Wana Dowell represents the Page Youth Center.