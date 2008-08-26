Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:08 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Performing Arts League Names Board of Directors

PAL introduces its newest executive members.

By Tracey Morris | August 26, 2008 | 3:06 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Performing Arts League has announced its board of directors for 2008-09 and its executive board: Maggie Mixsell, president; Devin Scott, vice president; Richard Lane, treasurer; and Sean Coughlin, secretary.

New members include:

Stephanie Angelini, director of education at The Granada. Angelini has been working in the nonprofit sector for 25 years, serving as artistic director for several theater companies and conservatories and as development director for many organizations along the Gold Coast. She is chairwoman of the Thousand Oaks Arts Commission and the Social Justice Fund for Ventura County and has served on numerous boards locally and statewide.

Shannon Turner Brooks is director of communications for the Santa Barbara Conference and Visitors Bureau and Film Commission, a nonprofit organization that markets Santa Barbara County as a destination for tourism and film production. Brooks joined the bureau staff in July 2000 after receiving a bachelor of arts degree in communications from UC San Diego. In addition to her work with the SBCVB&FC, Shannon contributes to Santa Barbara Seasons Magazine and works as a freelance wardrobe stylist and fashion consultant. She served on the Board of Directors for the inaugural Women’s Literary Festival and is an active member of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s Marketing and Cultural Committees and the Santa Barbara Museums & Cultural Attractions (MACA) marketing consortium.

Sean Coughlin is associate general manager of the Ensemble Theatre Company. He studied with the Moscow Art Theatre and worked as the box office manager at Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura for a year before joining Ensemble Theatre Company. Coughlin is a member of the Arts Sustainability Task Force, working closely with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission to sustain funding for Santa Barbara arts, and has been invited to join the board as secretary for the Santa Barbara Performing Arts League.

Meghan Henry is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures, where she began as a production and marketing associate in 2004. Before her work with A&L, Meghan spent several years toiling in the mean streets of Los Angeles as an actor and worked as a production assistant at the Oakland-based Educational Theater Programs.

Maurice Lord is artistic director and cofounder of Genesis West, a Santa Barbara theater company devoted to the work of contemporary playwrights. Maurice has directed productions at both Center Stage Theater and the Lobero Theatre for Genesis West and has directed for several other local theater companies. Away from home he has directed plays in New York and Los Angeles, most notably for Sacred Fools in Los Angeles.

Devin Scott has been acting, directing and producing theater locally for more than 16 years. He is the co-artistic director of the Mentor Theatre Company. He was a founding member of the Maverick Players Theatre Company and the founding co-artistic director of the Bridge Theatre Company in New York City.

Continuing members of the PAL Board of Directors are David Brainard (Victoria Hall Theater), J.O. Davis (UCSB), Miwa Gofuku (Santa Barbara Symphony), Richard Lane (Custom Media Group/Seasons Magazine), Julie McLeod (Santa Barbara Dance Alliance) and Maggie Mixsell (Speaking of Stories).

Tracey Morris represents the Santa Barbara Performing Arts League.

