Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:20 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

‘The Weir’ Puts Spin on Storytelling

PCPA Theaterfest will present a Conor McPherson tale that tickles the imagination.

By Craig Shafer | August 25, 2008 | 5:01 p.m.

From the supernatural to the personally emotional, a series of stories unfold inside a remote Irish pub in PCPA Theaterfest’s production of The Weir. It plays in the Severson Theatre Sept. 12-Oct. 5.

Somewhere near Carrick in Leitrim Northwest Ireland, four local men and a young woman, who recently arrived from Dublin, meet for a few drinks and an evening of conversation. After gossip and talk of the weather, the group begins to share tales that blend the natural and the supernatural. We learn about the characters’ pasts and what has brought them to this place and time as they share the human and the otherworldly, sadness and humor, despair and delight.

“I guess I’m attracted and repelled by isolation. It scares me,” playwright Conor McPherson said. “And it’s why I tend to write about older characters too because for them, the stakes are somewhat higher.”

Director Patricia Troxel said this play is about “ordinary things” — about their eeriness and their familiarity, about nostalgia and charm, about the universality of humanity’s desire to fathom and to understand. She said McPherson continues a long tradition of great Irish storytellers whose tales amuse adults, entertain tourists and mark the distance we have come from the supposed credulity of our ancestors. They also teach us about the pain of isolation and the power of hearth, home and compassion to redeem us from the loneliness and fear rampant in our modern lives.

The cast features resident artists Peter Hadres as Jack, Andrew Philpot as Finbar and Elizabeth Stuart as Valerie. Also cast is Jerry Lee as Brendan and guest artist Evans Eden Jarnefeldt as Jim.

The design team headed by Troxel includes scenic designer Abby Hogan, costume designer Misti Bradford, lighting designer Mike Johnson, sound designer Jeremy Fryckman and stage manager Amy Barrick.

The Weir contains adult language.

Still playing this summer season are The Imaginary Invalid, Hot Mikado and The Weir.

The PCPA’s 45th anniversary season begins in November with a winter/spring line-up that includes:

» Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Nov. 6-Dec. 21.

» A Midsummer’s Night Dream, Feb. 12-March 1.

» InterPlay: The Stage Between, March 6-15.

» Les Misérables, April 9-May 10.

PCPA’s summer productions include:

Les Misérables, a Tony Award-winning musical (title to be announced), The Music Man, The Spitfire Grill and Distracted.

Subscriptions for the 2008-09 season are on sale now; single tickets go on sale Oct. 8.

For tickets, call the box office at 805.922.8313 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, or purchase tickets online at www.pcpa.org. Information about sales for groups of 12 or more may be obtained by e-mailinkg [email protected] or by calling 800.PCPA.123.

Craig Shafer represents PCPA Theaterfest.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 