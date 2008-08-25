Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:15 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Opens Women’s Soccer Season With 4-0 Win at Nevada

The time and location for Tuesday's match against UCLA have changed.

By Bill Mahoney | August 25, 2008 | 10:02 p.m.

The UCSB women’s soccer team entered the 2008 season with the hopes that it could muster more offense than the 2007 team. If the first game is a decent indicator, that will be the case.

The Gauchos opened the season on the road at the University of Nevada, and propelled by a three-goal first half, routed the Wolf Pack by a score of 4-0.

UCSB jumped on top at the 16:47 mark when senior forward Michelle Russell took a pass from sophomore midfielder Jacqui Simon, got past the defenders, and beat Nevada goalkeeper Sarah Hunt for the first goal of the match and season. The score was a harbinger as the Gauchos continued to perform on the offensive end.

In the 31st minute, it was sophomore forward Kailyn Kugler, the 2007 Big West Freshman of the Year, who got into the act. She stole a pass just above the Wolf Pack penalty box and scored on a one-on-one confrontation with Wolf, the Nevada goalie.

The Gauchos made it 3-0 in the closing minutes of the first half. Freshman Alissa Sanchez, who did not play in the team’s exhibition match on Saturday against Westmont, took a feed from Kugler and blasted a shot past Hunt, giving UCSB a 3-0 edge at halftime

Santa Barbara wasted little time increasing the lead in the second half. Junior forward Genelle Ives, who missed the 2007 season with a knee injury, made her return a memorable one. Ives dribbled the ball down the left side and scored, unassisted, at 49:49, to give her team an insurmountable 4-0 lead. The goal was the 15th of Ives’ career.

Freshman goalkeeper Ali Cutler, who had been nursing an injured quad, started the match and played the first 60 minutes, posting one save and allowing no goals. Another freshman, Laura DiBiase, closed the deal for the Gauchos, playing the final 30 minutes and tossing a shutout.

UCSB played 12 newcomers, including nine freshman, in its opening match of the season. Entering the season, the Gauchos’ recruiting class was ranked 38th in the nation by Soccer Buzz Magazine, and group proved up to the challenge.

Santa Barbara will remain on the road for its second game of the year on Tuesday, when it travels to Los Angeles to play second-ranked UCLA. The match had been scheduled for 7 p.m. at Drake Stadium on the Westwood Campus, but it has been moved to 4 p.m. at the North Athletic Field.

The Gauchos will play their first home match on Friday when they take-on the 21st-ranked University of San Diego.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 