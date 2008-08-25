Ventura Family YMCA Throwing Back to School Backyard Bash

The Ventura Family YMCA will host its 2nd annual Back to School Backyard Bash from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 6 to promote a safe and healthy 2008-09 school year.
School may be back in session, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. The Backyard Bash will feature activities for the whole family, including jolly jumps, games, aquatics and sports activities, free food, music, special educational guests and a healthy recipe contest.
Representatives from the Ventura Family YMCA also will be available to discuss the YMCA’s no join fee for all new members as well as scholarship options for individuals and families in the area. Plus, the Ventura police and fire departments will make a special appearance to educate children on back-to-school safety.
The event also will feature a healthy recipe contest in which participants have the opportunity to bring their favorite healthy dish to share and event attendees vote on the evening’s best dish. The contest winner will enjoy a free six-month family membership to the YMCA (a $500 value), and dish recipes will be available for all food dishes that are entered. For more information on how to enter, visit www.venturaymca.org.
For more information about the Ventura Family YMCA, at 3760 Telegraph Road, call 805.642.2131, ext. 24.
Amy Bailey represents the Ventura Family YMCA.