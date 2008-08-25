Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Ventura Family YMCA Throwing Back to School Backyard Bash

The event promotes a safe and healthy school year and will feature activities for the whole family.

By Amy Bailey | August 25, 2008 | 1:46 a.m.

The Ventura Family YMCA will host its 2nd annual Back to School Backyard Bash from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 6 to promote a safe and healthy 2008-09 school year. 

School may be back in session, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. The Backyard Bash will feature activities for the whole family, including jolly jumps, games, aquatics and sports activities, free food, music, special educational guests and a healthy recipe contest. 

The Back to School Backyard Bash also will feature an array of special guests, such as Sandy Curwood, nutritional director for the Ventura Unified School District; Mike and Traci Lamm, owners of Channel Islands Kayak, who will provide a kayak demonstration in the YMCA pool and educate children on water safety; Game Crazy, a local video game distributor who will educate children and parents on the rating system and provide information on how video games can be a great source of exercise; Rabobank will educate parents on the importance of saving for college and providing information to establish the right type of savings account for their family; Valerie Zeko, owner of VenturaParent.com, will provide information about their online guide to family resources and activities in Ventura, Oxnard, Ojai and Camarillo.

Representatives from the Ventura Family YMCA also will be available to discuss the YMCA’s no join fee for all new members as well as scholarship options for individuals and families in the area. Plus, the Ventura police and fire departments will make a special appearance to educate children on back-to-school safety. 

The event also will feature a healthy recipe contest in which participants have the opportunity to bring their favorite healthy dish to share and event attendees vote on the evening’s best dish. The contest winner will enjoy a free six-month family membership to the YMCA (a $500 value), and dish recipes will be available for all food dishes that are entered. For more information on how to enter, visit www.venturaymca.org.

For more information about the Ventura Family YMCA, at 3760 Telegraph Road, call 805.642.2131, ext. 24.

Amy Bailey represents the Ventura Family YMCA.

