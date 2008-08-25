Westmont Ties 1-1 In Matchup of Top-15 Women’s Soccer Teams

In an early season matchup against a pair of top-15 teams, No. 13 Westmont College held on to tie No. 5 Concordia University of Portland, Ore., in NAIA nonconference women’s soccer action held at Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation Center on Monday.
Jason Dormeyer is Concordia University’s sports information director.
Soccer Game Summary (Final)
2008 Concordia Women’s Soccer
Westmont vs Concordia (Aug. 25 at Beaverton, Ore.)
Westmont (0-0-1) vs. Concordia (1-0-1)
Date: 08/25/08 Attendance: 103
Weather: high 70s, overcast
Goals by period 1 2 OT O2 Tot
——————————————————-
Westmont…......... 0 1 0 0 - 1
Concordia…........ 0 1 0 0 - 1
SCORING SUMMARY:
1. 55:09 CU OWN GOAL (unassisted) - own goal
2. 64:45 WC LAWSON, Amy (GONZALES, Chelsey) - cross from right side, shot from 18 yards deflected down off crossbar
Shots: Westmont 7, Concordia 16
Saves: Westmont 9 (JOHNSTON,Natalie 5; LOVE, Roxanne 4), Concordia 4 (CHRISTENSEN, Georgie 4) CU’s goal resulted after a deflection off a defender after a 35 yard cross by Jackie Pronovost through the middle to Justine Pronovost, own goal followed a header attempt by Justine Pronovost.