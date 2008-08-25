Westmont Ties 1-1 In Matchup of Top-15 Women’s Soccer Teams

Shots: Westmont 7, Concordia 16 Saves: Westmont 9 (JOHNSTON,Natalie 5; LOVE, Roxanne 4), Concordia 4 (CHRISTENSEN, Georgie 4) CU’s goal resulted after a deflection off a defender after a 35 yard cross by Jackie Pronovost through the middle to Justine Pronovost, own goal followed a header attempt by Justine Pronovost.

Goals by period 1 2 OT O2 Tot ——————————————————- Westmont…......... 0 1 0 0 - 1 Concordia…........ 0 1 0 0 - 1 SCORING SUMMARY: 1. 55:09 CU OWN GOAL (unassisted) - own goal 2. 64:45 WC LAWSON, Amy (GONZALES, Chelsey) - cross from right side, shot from 18 yards deflected down off crossbar

Concordia (1-0-1) outshot Westmont (0-0-1) 16-7, but the Cavaliers couldn’t find the golden goal as Eagle goalkeepers Roxanne Love, who left the game in the second period because of injury, and Natalie Johnston combined for nine saves.

In an early season matchup against a pair of top-15 teams, No. 13 Westmont College held on to tie No. 5 Concordia University of Portland, Ore., in NAIA nonconference women’s soccer action held at Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation Center on Monday.

