Estalea Licenses LogicMonitor’s Hosted Monitoring System

LogicMonitor of Santa Barbara announced Tuesday that Estalea LP, a Santa Barbara-based entrepreneurial company that builds, launches and operates companies, has licensed LogicMonitor’s breakthrough Hosted Monitoring solution for use across all its systems.

LogicMonitor’s Hosted Monitoring gives Estalea unmatched visibility into the health and performance of its data centers, including 24/7 smart views of its networks and servers, saving time, increasing efficiency and reducing downtime.

“Effective monitoring is critical for Estalea, and LogicMonitor’s Hosted Monitoring is the only monitoring system we have seen that gives us assurance that all our systems, including load balancers, networking equipment and servers, are monitored correctly — with a minimal amount of effort on our part,” said Jeff Behl, Estalea’s director of datacenter operations. “It just works. Before LogicMonitor, when our applications became sluggish, it was significantly more difficult to find the root cause. Now I can quickly identify the source of the slowdown and remedy it before it impacts business.”

In addition to using Hosted Monitoring across its own systems, Estalea, which runs the infrastructure for all of the companies that operate through it, is able to monitor its clients’ systems as well. With LogicMonitor Hosted Monitoring, Estalea can monitor all of its infrastructure automatically and enjoy in-depth statistics such as latency of storage systems, detailed database performance and throughout per load-balancer VIP, with no configuration needed.

The default discovery, trending and alerting of a LogicMonitor deployment provides very deep monitoring, reporting data other systems do not, and additional customization is simple. LogicMonitor Hosted Monitoring ensures that the right people get the right alert, at the right time — before it affects business.

“We are thrilled to count Estalea as a client,” said Steve Francis, founder and CEO of LogicMonitor. “Our Hosted Monitoring was built with the needs of SaaS corporations like Estalea in mind, and will make them that much more effective in their work developing new technology and high-quality organizations. It provides much deeper information, saving them a lot of time in troubleshooting, and preventing outages before they happen.”

