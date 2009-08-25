Former Supervisor Susan Rose Endorses Pritchett for City Council

Former 2nd District County Supervisor Susan Rose has endorsed David Pritchett for election to the Santa Barbara City Council.

“No one in this race comes close to David Pritchett in knowledge and experience in environmental protection and restoration,” Rose said.

She appointed Pritchett to her Natural Resources Advisory Committee and to the county’s Fish and Game Commission. “David will know how to develop and implement public policy that will enhance the natural environment to the benefit of our children and future generations,” she said.

Rose continues to be politically active in local and statewide issues after two terms as a county leader.



“I am grateful for the support of someone of Susan Rose’s stature,” Pritchett said. “She is known for advocacy of human rights, protection of natural resources and efficient government. I hope I can serve the public with equal distinction.”

A “Super Saturday Walk for Pritchett” is planned for Saturday. The campaign will meet at 809 W. Valerio St. in Santa Barbara. Lunch will be served at noon, and Rose will give a speech at 1 p.m. About 1:30 p.m., participants will walk door to door to contact city voters.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist.