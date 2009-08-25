Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:05 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 

Former Supervisor Susan Rose Endorses Pritchett for City Council

A 'Super Saturday Walk' for the Santa Barbara candidate is planned for Saturday

By Mo McFadden | August 25, 2009 | 5:56 p.m.

Former 2nd District County Supervisor Susan Rose has endorsed David Pritchett for election to the Santa Barbara City Council.

“No one in this race comes close to David Pritchett in knowledge and experience in environmental protection and restoration,” Rose said.

She appointed Pritchett to her Natural Resources Advisory Committee and to the county’s Fish and Game Commission. “David will know how to develop and implement public policy that will enhance the natural environment to the benefit of our children and future generations,” she said.

Rose continues to be politically active in local and statewide issues after two terms as a county leader.

“I am grateful for the support of someone of Susan Rose’s stature,” Pritchett said. “She is known for advocacy of human rights, protection of natural resources and efficient government. I hope I can serve the public with equal distinction.”

A “Super Saturday Walk for Pritchett” is planned for Saturday. The campaign will meet at 809 W. Valerio St. in Santa Barbara. Lunch will be served at noon, and Rose will give a speech at 1 p.m. About 1:30 p.m., participants will walk door to door to contact city voters.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 