Santa Barbara Woman in Court to Face Sex-Misconduct Charges

Genise Schu is accused of having sex with a minor; her arraignment has been continued to Sept. 8

Genise Schu, a Santa Barbara woman accused of 10 counts of sexual misconduct with a teenage friend of her son, appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Tuesday for arraignment.

Schu is facing five counts of unlawful oral copulation and five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse. Two counts of each occurred when the victim was younger than 14, and three counts of each occurred when he was older than 14.

She stood next to her attorney, Steve Balash, as he asked for the arraignment to be continued to Sept. 8, and Judge Edward DeCaro granted the request.

Balash also asked Judge DeCaro to prohibit news photography, cameras and video in the courtroom. “This is the type of case that is causing a lot of stress on her family, the victim and the victim’s family,” Balash told the judge.

DeCaro rejected the request and allowed news media to proceed.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley also was in court Tuesday, and will prosecute the case after being temporarily taken off the case.

Also discussed in court Tuesday was an order prohibiting Schu from contacting the victim or his mother or father by telephone, a third party or in writing for three years.

After Schu’s attorneys agreed to the order, Dudley told the court that there had been no allegations that Schu had attempted to make such contact.

