Brashears Insurance Agency Takes ‘Synchronized’ Approach

Owner Mike Brashears says one size does not fit all when it comes to coverage

You won’t see a lizard or any other cute gimmick in the advertising for the new Brashears Insurance Agency. Instead, Mike Brashears is set on serving the serious-minded person who needs more than one kind of insurance.

“We’re primarily for the person who has concluded that one-size-fits-all insurance is just not good enough,” said Brashears, owner of the new agency. “When you own a property or two, a few vehicles, maybe a business, you have a lot at stake. Our synchronized approach matches people to the right coverage for their specific circumstance.”

The Brashears’ “synchronized” approach is designed to assist clients in thinking more clearly about their true risk and how their coverage needs will evolve over time. This leads to better decisions about how to evaluate and select coverage.

“Too many families and businesses find out the hard way that their coverage wasn’t what they had hoped,” Brashears said. “It’s because their agent was not asking the right questions or not looking ahead. We believe it is the agent’s job, not the client’s job, to be inquisitive and track evolving needs.”

Brashears said he also believes businesses should be especially cautious in the current economic environment because changes in a business often require changes in insurance coverage.

“It is not unusual to discover serious issues during initial assessments for new clients,” he said. “Things like paying for coverage on vehicles no longer owned, or property policies that don’t include things like tenant improvements or new equipment, or over-paying for things like Worker’s Compensation Synchronizing saves money and mitigates risk.”

The Brashears Insurance main office is located in downtown Santa Barbara at 3 W. Carrillo St., with a satellite office in Chico. For more information, call 805.564.7645.

— Mike Brashears is the owner of Brashears Insurance Agency.