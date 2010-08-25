Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:25 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Chat Live with ‘Flipped’ Director Rob Reiner

Actress Madeline Carroll also will be part of the Facebook Q&A

By Dave Sorrendino | August 25, 2010 | 5:22 p.m.

Chat live with Flipped director Rob Reiner and actress Madeline Carroll from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Log in to the live video stream on the Flipped Facebook page to ask your questions.

Click here to RSVP.

Flipped is as much an affirmation of family values, importance of community and of loving one’s neighbor as it is a reminder of one’s first true love.

When second-graders Bryce and Juli first meet, Juli knows its love. But Bryce isn’t so sure. Girl-phobic and easily embarrassed, young Bryce does everything he can to keep his outspoken wannabe girlfriend at arm’s length — for the next six years, which isn’t easy since they go to the same school and live across the street from each other. But if Juli finally looks away, will it be Bryce’s turn to be dazzled?

Flipped takes Bryce and Juli from grade school to junior high, through triumph and disaster, family drama and first love, as they make the discoveries that will define who they are — and who they are to each other.

 
