Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:28 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘The Switch’

The film explores the implications of redefining marriage and family

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | August 25, 2010 | 2:15 p.m.

3 Stars — Thought-Provoking

Some in our culture are attempting to redefine marriage and family. This redefinition has been questioned not only by those who believe such relationships have been defined by the Creator, but also by artists who are exploring how such changes will impact real life.

Joining such films as The Back-Up Plan, Josh Gordon and Will Speck offer the latest view of what happens when a single woman decides to have a baby by artificial insemination because “the time is right for her,” which makes having either a husband or even a father unnecessary. In this version, there is a twist since the pregnancy becomes the product of The Switch.

The woman whose desire for a child has reached critical mass is Kassie Larson (Jennifer Aniston). Kassie’s inability to find a man with whom she can share her life is due in part to her complex friendship with Wally Mars (Jason Bateman). Having decided years earlier to just be friends, their unusual connection makes all other relationships for either of them unsatisfying. So Kassie decides to find a sperm donor.

The event that causes the confusion is central to the plot so we won’t spoil it, but the affirmation of Kassie’s decision by her girlfriends is expressed in an “insemination party” in which everyone comes together to meet the donor, Roland (Patrick Wilson), and his wife, Jessica (Kelli Barrett), who sell his sperm because of financial need.

This surreal experience is an obvious attempt to find a culturally appropriate way to affirm the decision of a single woman to purchase sperm and raise a child alone. It doesn’t work. Instead, the drug-smoking physician, the ambivalent depression of Kassie, the embarrassment of Roland and the anguish of Wally all communicate the unhealthy nature of this decision.

Surprisingly, the story ends affirming both marriage and fatherhood in a way that resonates not only with the traditional roles based on generations of time-tested experience, but also demonstrates the joy possible in such relationships. Perhaps this is what the film is actually communicating, that the “solution” being explored is an attempt to replace traditional marriage and family with something that is not what it seems.

The necessity of a father and a family is best communicated by the child, Sebastian (Thomas Robinson), who attempts to meet his need for both through collecting pictures of imaginary family members. Once again, wisdom is expressed through a child if the adults will take the time to listen to his needs.

Discussion:

» How do you believe it will impact the next generation of children and society as a whole if women choose to have children without having a husband or a father?

» The fact that Kassie and Wally are friends seems to make their relationship incapable of becoming romantic. Do you believe romantic relationships can begin as friendships? Why or why not?

» The genetic similarities of Sebastian and Wally are obvious. Why do you think Kassie did not see them? In real life, do you think she would have missed these? Why?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 