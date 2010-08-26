Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:57 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

School District Recognizes Support of MarBorg Industries

A sign reflects the company's free trash and recycling services at three local schools

By Barbara Keyani | August 26, 2010 | 10:30 p.m.

Brothers Mario and David Borgatello of MarBorg Industries joined San Marcos High School Principal Norm Clevenger, students from the school’s Earth Club, Santa Barbara School District Superintendent Brian Sarvis, school board members Susan Deacon and Kate Parter, and local government officials Thursday in unveiling a sign in recognition of MarBorg’s commitment to recycling efforts at San Marcos and Dos Pueblos High and Goleta Valley Junior High schools.

In February, the company was awarded a three-year contract, renewable in one-year increments at a rate of $80,000 a year, for waste hauling and recycling services at San Marcos, Goleta Valley Junior High and Dos Pueblos.

In April, aware of the ongoing impact of the state budget crisis on local school districts, MarBorg stepped forward with a commitment to provide — at no charge — the hauling and recycling services for 2010-11, that it had successfully bid on, at no charge.

David Borgotello said the company also replaced worn recycling bins at Dos Pueblos.

The recycling and waste hauling donation represents a savings of $80,000 to the district’s unrestricted general fund.

“We are very grateful for this contribution, which is part of MarBorg’s ‘Save a Teacher’ program,” Sarvis said.

The next step rests with the students and staff at each school to ramp up recycling efforts. If recycling is high, collection becomes more cost-effective for MarBorg, making it financially viable for the company to continue the donation for another year.

The sign unveiled Thursday will be displayed at each school’s campus.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.

