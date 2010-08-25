Environmental Defense Center’s TGIF Series Continues
Santa Ynez Valley Valley Homegrown' is planned for Sept. 24
By Joan Hartmann | August 25, 2010 | 3:48 p.m.
The Environmental Defense Center’s Santa Ynez Valley “Valley Homegrown” TGIF will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Solvang Theaterfest, 420 Second St.
The celebration, with displays by organic farmers and sustainable ranchers of the Santa Ynez Valley, will include a talk by the Ag Futures Alliance on preserving local agriculture.
Pianist Charlie Stauffer will provide live jazz music.
The $10 entry fee includes food, wine and beer.
Click here for more information.
— Joan Hartmann represents the Environmental Defense Center.
