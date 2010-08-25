HBO Film Shoot to Affect Traffic on Shoreline Drive

Drivers may want to avoid the stretch from Santa Cruz to Loma Alta on Tuesday afternoon

HBO Films will be shooting footage for its upcoming feature on the Loud family of Santa Barbara titled “Cinema Verite” on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The filming will affect traffic from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Shoreline Drive between Santa Cruz and Loma Alta.

An HBO crew will use a helicopter to film several cars along this stretch of Shoreline Drive, and it expects to do three to five takes.

City police will be on duty for intermittent traffic control, but drivers may want to choose alternate routes during this time.

For more information, contact the city’s Photo and Film Permit office at 805.897.1982.

— Susan Jang-Bardick is the facilities and special events supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.