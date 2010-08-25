Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Jim Hightower: Wall Street’s Connected Lobbyists

Banking powers weasel their way into regulatory agencies through former insiders

By Jim Hightower | August 25, 2010 | 9:30 p.m.

Congress finally passed a moderate reform package to tighten regulations on the banksters of Wall Street. Of course, the banksters howled, protesting even the meekest of reforms — but the package is now the law, so that’s that.

Jim Hightower
Jim Hightower

Right? Uh, no.

What Congress passed is a 2,300-page compendium of concepts, leaving the real decision-making about the details of financial regulation in the hands of the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other regulatory agencies.

In other words, the game is still on for Wall Street lobbyists! So they’re presently mounting a furious blitz on the rule-writing regulators, still trying to weaken or even kill many of the reform ideas passed by Congress.

To weasel their way inside, the financial giants have reached into the agencies themselves to hire away nearly 150 regulators, luring them with fat salaries to switch sides and become industry lobbyists.

For the banking powers, these insiders-turned-outsiders are well worth the big bucks, for former regulators have long, personal relationships with those in the agencies who’re filling in the blanks left by Congress. If nothing else, these newly minted lobbyists are much more likely to get their phone calls returned by their former colleagues than a stranger would.

A New York Times reporter asked one of the switcheroos who’s now working for the dark side if he felt this old-buddy connection gave him a lobbying edge. This regulator-turned-lobbyist bluntly said, “If it didn’t, I wouldn’t be able to justify getting out of bed in the morning and charging the outrageous fees that we charge our clients, which they willingly pay.” He added that “you have to work at an agency to understand the culture and pressure points, and it helps to know the senior staff.”

If the Wall Street banksters are able to pull off this regulatory heist, you’ll know that it was an inside job.

It’s not just the regulators that are going through the revolving door of government service to lobbying. The Center for Responsive Politics reports there’s another faction wielding some extra clout: former lawmakers and congressional staffers.

It turns out that old Congress critters never die, they just fade away. Into lobbying firms, that is.

Take former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, former House Majority Leaders Dick Armey and Dick Gephardt, and former Senate Majority Leaders Bob Dole and Trent Lott.

The names of these one-time legislative powerhouses aren’t mentioned in the news anymore, so perhaps you would assume that they’ve retired back to the old home place, or even passed away. But, no — they’re very much alive and still plying the legislative arts. Only they now do it for million-dollar paychecks as lobbyists for Wall Street financial giants and other corporate interests.

Hastert, Armey, Gephardt, Dole and Lott are among a cadre of 73 former members of Congress who have been working in recent months to weaken or kill new regulations to rein in the gouging and reckless gambling of the big financial firms.

They are not the only former public servants who’re now using their insider knowledge and personal connections in Washington to serve the bankers. For example, at least 66 staffers for the House or Senate banking committees have moved from Capitol Hill to the K Street lobbying corridor, and another 82 staffers for members of those committees also are now lobbyists for the finance industry. Adding even more firepower to this special-interest army of influence peddlers are 42 former officials from the Treasury Department.

In an effort to slow down this shameless cashing-in on public service, the watchdog group Public Citizen contacted 47 lawmakers who are retiring this year. The group asked them to pledge not to take a lobbying job for two years with any corporation that had lobbied them. Not a single one took the pledge. To see who the 47 are, and to get behind stricter lobbying rules, click here to contact Public Citizen.

Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 