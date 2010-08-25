Rescuers Help Hiker Lost Near Cathedral Peak at Sunset

Officials say the 22-year-old man was prepared but became disoriented

The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team and the Sheriff’s Aviation Bureau rescued a 22-year-old Santa Barbara man around sunset Tuesday evening who became disoriented and lost while hiking near the backside of Cathedral Peak.

The man had planned to hike from his home near Stevens Park to Inspiration Point. Once at Inspiration Point, he decided to continue on to Cathedral Peak and La Cumbre Peak, and to return home before nightfall, according to Drew Sugars, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

He called 9-1-1 about 8:30 p.m. after he couldn’t find the unofficial trail leading to La Cumbre Peak from Cathedral Peak. About 9:50 p.m., Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Copter-2, using night vision equipment, spotted the hiker.

Sugars said he was evaluated by SAR wilderness EMTs, given some water and then guided out to La Cumbre Peak, where he was released shortly before midnight.

Although the hiker was alone, Sugars said members of Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue credit him for making the right decisions once he determined he had lost the trail, and for carrying extra water, a flashlight, first aid equipment and an emergency space blanket, which he was directed to wrap around his body and head to keep warm.

