Santa Barbara Library Roof Work to Close Anacapa Street

Parking lot and Faulkner Gallery included in intermittent closures through Sept. 13

The City of Santa Barbara must close a portion of Anacapa Street adjacent to the Central Library because of work being completed on the library roof.

The following is a list of all closures:

Anacapa Street

Between Anapamu and Figueroa streets

» Monday, Aug. 29, 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

» Monday, Sept. 12, 5 to 10 a.m.

Entrance to Library Garage on Anacapa Street

(Parking Lot No. 7)

» Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

» Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 a.m. to noon

» Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. to noon

The entrance to Lot No. 7 will remain open on Figueroa Street during the street closure. The exit lane from Lot No. 7 will remain open to Anacapa Street, and traffic will be rerouted to Figueroa Street.

The Faulkner Gallery also will be closed to the public from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

— Nina Johnson represents the City of Santa Barbara.