Letter to the Editor: 9/11 a Reminder to Stay Vigilant

In September, America will honor the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists killed nearly 3,000 of our citizens.

It was a time in our history when we all stood together against a common enemy (Islamic terrorists) and put national security as our highest priority.

Thanks to policies put into place after 9/11, 41 publicized known terrorist attacks have been prevented. Such vigilance has saved lives and will continue to do so, if these policies are followed.

The global war on terror that started after the 9/11 attacks continues today as brave men and women risk their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan. We are reminded that a “clear and present danger” still remains as 30 Navy SEALs and others were shot down in Afghanistan by al-Qaeda.

Does President Barack Obama, his administration and some members of Congress take this terrorism threat seriously? Delivering a $500 billion cut in our national security in the debt ceiling policy is not a good sign. As Baker Spring of Heritage writes, “The policy established by the debt ceiling law will strip the military of the ability to secure the vital interests of the United States.” History has shown that these kinds of reductions in defense often increase the likelihood of conflict, as weakness rears its ugly head.

Without the necessary security, America’s position as a world power will continue to decline. Our military requires the ability to respond strongly and depends on Congress and the president to provide the necessary resources. How can this happen if the president and his administration grossly mismanage our economy and our defense spending is so far below its historic average?

As the 10th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, it is important to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11. However, we must also remain on guard and never quit this tough and challenging fight against terrorism. As a nation, we must all stand together with a shared purpose to protect our national security.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, you can join fellow citizens and visitors from around the world at Santa Barbara’s beautiful seaside “Never Forget” tribute to the 9/11 victims, located at West Beach next to the wharf. The oceanfront display of 2,752 American flags, one for each victim, offers the opportunity to reflect on the tragedy, sign the memorial book and honor those who keep us safe.

9/11 changed our lives and taught us not to be complacent.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria