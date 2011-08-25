Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:39 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: 9/11 a Reminder to Stay Vigilant

By Diana Thorn | August 25, 2011 | 12:52 p.m.

In September, America will honor the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists killed nearly 3,000 of our citizens.

It was a time in our history when we all stood together against a common enemy (Islamic terrorists) and put national security as our highest priority.

Thanks to policies put into place after 9/11, 41 publicized known terrorist attacks have been prevented. Such vigilance has saved lives and will continue to do so, if these policies are followed.

The global war on terror that started after the 9/11 attacks continues today as brave men and women risk their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan. We are reminded that a “clear and present danger” still remains as 30 Navy SEALs and others were shot down in Afghanistan by al-Qaeda.

Does President Barack Obama, his administration and some members of Congress take this terrorism threat seriously? Delivering a $500 billion cut in our national security in the debt ceiling policy is not a good sign. As Baker Spring of Heritage writes, “The policy established by the debt ceiling law will strip the military of the ability to secure the vital interests of the United States.” History has shown that these kinds of reductions in defense often increase the likelihood of conflict, as weakness rears its ugly head.

Without the necessary security, America’s position as a world power will continue to decline. Our military requires the ability to respond strongly and depends on Congress and the president to provide the necessary resources. How can this happen if the president and his administration grossly mismanage our economy and our defense spending is so far below its historic average?

As the 10th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, it is important to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11. However, we must also remain on guard and never quit this tough and challenging fight against terrorism. As a nation, we must all stand together with a shared purpose to protect our national security.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, you can join fellow citizens and visitors from around the world at Santa Barbara’s beautiful seaside “Never Forget” tribute to the 9/11 victims, located at West Beach next to the wharf.  The oceanfront display of 2,752 American flags, one for each victim, offers the opportunity to reflect on the tragedy, sign the memorial book and honor those who keep us safe.

9/11 changed our lives and taught us not to be complacent.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 