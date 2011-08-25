Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Outdoors Q&A: Is Pursuing Wildlife for a Photo a Form of ‘Take’?

Hunting and fishing licenses are not required for people using only a camera

By Carrie Wilson | August 25, 2011 | 9:21 p.m.

Q: The California Department of Fish & Game defines “take” as to “hunt, pursue, catch, capture or kill,” or attempt to do so. Much discussion and conjecture have been generated among wildlife photographers regarding use of the term “pursue” in this definition and how it may apply to them.

Some photography and wildlife watching groups have recently gone so far as to recommend that their members obtain sporting licenses because of uncertainty surrounding interpretation of the word “pursue.” However, this is of little use if a picture is taken of something that can not be “taken” under the authority of a sporting license. For example, if a photographer informs a warden he or she is searching for the endangered southern mountain yellow legged frog to capture on film with a telephoto lens, could this person be cited for “take” by “attempting to pursue”?

For the sake of discussion, please assume photography is for recreation, habitat is not altered, and that wildlife is never touched, possessed or otherwise under the control of the individual behind the lens.

The wildlife watching and photography community would greatly appreciate clarification on this point. (Mason Y.)

A: Although the most literal interpretation of “take” could apply to a wildlife photographer looking for and/or pursuing wildlife during photographic opportunities, the pursuit as listed within the “take” definition includes only pursuits that result in take or attempted take of the animal. According to Fish & Game Lt. Todd Tognazzini, a hunting or fishing license is not required for a wildlife photographer.

What Are the ‘Landmarks’ Required for Harvest Tags?

Q: I will be hunting for deer and bear this year. I noticed that the tags ask for the distance and direction from the nearest landmark. I’m unsure as to what the nearest landmark is, and just what kind of landmark they are asking for. Can you please clarify? (Dan B.)

A: Harvest data, including the location where an animal is taken, is an important component of wildlife management. The geographic location helps biologists obtain specific location information so the more accurate you can be with distinguishing landmarks, the more helpful it is to managing our wildlife. There are many acceptable locations found on any map for your planned hunt area. Please just provide distance and direction to the nearest mountain, creek, river, city, town, campground or other landmark.

Extra Fish Head — What Do I Do with It?

Q: I have a salmon head from a hatchery fish that I’d like to bring in. Where am I supposed to bring it? Last time I brought one to the local fish hatchery, but it didn’t really know what to do with it and so froze it until it could find out. (Kristina Alley)

A: Since the head of your fish was not taken by one of our biologists at the launch ramp the day you caught it, it is outside of our sample and not needed by DFG for salmon management. If you would like information on where your fish came from, you can drop it off at our Eureka, Santa Rosa or Monterey offices. For hatchery salmon taken on the Klamath, Trinity and Smith rivers, their heads can be turned into the Arcata DFG office at the address printed on your salmon report cards.

Can Unposted Lands Be Hunted?

Q: Is it true that land that is outside the city limits, is neither posted, under cultivation nor fenced, and is more than 150 yards away from an occupied dwelling would be legal to hunt? Would there be any distinctions between hunting with a bow, rifle or shotgun? (Charlie C.)

A: No, there are many areas meeting this description that would not be open to hunting. Some examples include: 1) county, state or federally designated parks, 2) recreation or historic areas, 3) any unincorporated area designated as a firearms closure area by city or county ordinances, or 4) lands within one mile of most federally designated camp grounds, such as those in a national forest.

It may make a difference in some of these circumstances (like in an area that is closed to the discharge of firearms) whether you were using a firearm or archery equipment. Hunting trespass is a serious violation and you must make certain that the area you wish to hunt is open not only for entry but also to the discharge of firearms and take of wildlife. Your game warden can provide the best and most current information for the area in question. Click here to contact a game warden.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Game. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 