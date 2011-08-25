Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre Goes Green

The Lobero Theatre Foundation has announced that as of Sept. 1, the Lobero Theatre will be the first registered “green’ theater in town — namely, the first theatrical or cinematic business to adapt sustainable practices in cooperation with the city of Santa Barbara’s Environmental Services Recycling and Foodscraps Collection programs.

The Lobero Theatre is also planning the addition of photo-voltaic (solar) panels and exploring other energy-efficient improvements in the coming year.

The Lobero Theatre is hoping to lead by example and find new opportunities for an industry not widely viewed through the green lens. Patrons and performers will begin seeing additional collection bins, which will be conveniently located and clearly labeled for recycling, compost and landfill Items.

Santa Barbara’s Foodscraps program collects the compost materials to create nutrient-rich soil that can be sold to consumers or used in public parks and gardens. Compostable items will include all leftover foodscraps and biodegradable plates, flatware and paper goods, which will be required for use during all Lobero shows, including concessions and receptions, held after Sept. 1.

As a historic building and cultural landmark, the Lobero is conscious of its lasting presence in the Santa Barbara community and views adapting sustainable practices as a practical and advantageous way to ensure the vitality of the theater long into the future.

The Lobero Theatre encourages its extended family of renters, patrons and friends to learn more about these green initiatives. Click here for more information.

Toast the greener Lobero with LoaTree and friends for September’s Green Drinks benefit for the Sustainable, Organic, Local (SOL) Food Festival at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard. The cost is $10 and includes a complimentary glass of wine from Martian Vineyard, and hors d’oeuvres featuring local farm products.

Click here for more information.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications coordinator for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.