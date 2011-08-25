New Commuter Bus Service from Ventura to Santa Barbara, Goleta Starts Monday

SBCAG and MTD will kick off the service with three days of free rides

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will launch a new commuter bus service from Ventura to major employment centers in Santa Barbara and Goleta beginning Monday.

The Coastal Express Limited will offer shorter trip times and will serve areas currently without commuter bus service from Ventura, including upper State Street in Santa Barbara and West Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

“Customers have been asking for commuter bus service that gets right on the freeway and heads straight to where they work,” SBCAG Executive Director Jim Kemp said. “The Coastal Express Limited service will save riders time and reduce the stress of driving, and best of all, commuters can try it for free next week.“

Monday through Wednesday next week, the Coastal Express Limited service will be free to commuters traveling from Ventura to their jobs in Santa Barbara and Goleta. The pickup location will be at the Ventura County Government Center on Thille Street, with dropoff locations in downtown Santa Barbara and along the Hollister corridor in Goleta.

The service is being operated by MTD in partnership with SBCAG.

“The demand for commuter bus service in the 101 corridor is more than we can currently meet, so we’re excited we’ve been able to secure funding for a pilot program that will bring faster trips, service to new areas and help reduce congestion on the freeway,” Kemp said.

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.