Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

New Commuter Bus Service from Ventura to Santa Barbara, Goleta Starts Monday

SBCAG and MTD will kick off the service with three days of free rides

By Gregg Hart for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments | August 25, 2011 | 8:46 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will launch a new commuter bus service from Ventura to major employment centers in Santa Barbara and Goleta beginning Monday.

The Coastal Express Limited will offer shorter trip times and will serve areas currently without commuter bus service from Ventura, including upper State Street in Santa Barbara and West Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

“Customers have been asking for commuter bus service that gets right on the freeway and heads straight to where they work,” SBCAG Executive Director Jim Kemp said. “The Coastal Express Limited service will save riders time and reduce the stress of driving, and best of all, commuters can try it for free next week.“

Monday through Wednesday next week, the Coastal Express Limited service will be free to commuters traveling from Ventura to their jobs in Santa Barbara and Goleta. The pickup location will be at the Ventura County Government Center on Thille Street, with dropoff locations in downtown Santa Barbara and along the Hollister corridor in Goleta.

The service is being operated by MTD in partnership with SBCAG.

“The demand for commuter bus service in the 101 corridor is more than we can currently meet, so we’re excited we’ve been able to secure funding for a pilot program that will bring faster trips, service to new areas and help reduce congestion on the freeway,” Kemp said.

For complete schedule and fare information, click here or call 805.883.4276.

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 