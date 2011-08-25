SBCoupons.com Goes Mobile with Santa Barbara Discounts

Anyone with an iPhone or Android phone can access free coupons on the go

SBCoupons.com has launched a mobile website, according to founder Matt Baer.

“Now, anyone who has an iPhone or Android phone can access free Santa Barbara coupons on the go, wherever they may be,” Baer said. “Go to SBCoupons.com on your mobile phone and access more than 150 Santa Barbara-area businesses, with more being added every day.”

SBCoupons.com is a local website offering scores of discounts for products and services in Santa Barbara and surrounding communities. It should not be confused with other coupon or discount businesses because it is free for its users and locally owned and operated.

For about a year, SBCoupons.com has provided businesses of all sizes with a cost-effective way to brand their products or services and drive customers through their doors by utilizing online advertising.

“Some store owners might not think they are the ‘coupon type of business,’ but tell that to today’s everyday consumer,” said Julie Bifano, an SBCoupons.com client manager. “Everyone young and old is looking for coupons these days.”

SBCoupons.com provides discounts at businesses that offer activities and sightseeing; animals and pets; automotive; banking and finance; beauty and pampering; doctors and dentists; event planning; events and entertainment; groceries and markets; hotel, travel and transportation; nightlife, bars and clubs; performing arts; private instruction; real estate; restaurants; various services; shops and stores; sport and fitness; treats, coffee and dessert; wellness; and wine and wineries.

— Tyi-Rai Francis represents SBCoupons.com.