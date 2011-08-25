Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Street Sweeper Shoots Out Flames, Catching Nearby Fence and Bushes on Fire

Thirty residents on the 1600 block of Castillo Street are evacuated after a build-up in the vehicle's fuel tanks causes a 'blowtorch effect'

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 25, 2011 | 4:50 p.m.

After a City of Santa Barbara street sweeping truck apparently built up too much pressure or heat in its compressed natural gas fuel tanks, it shot out flames in a “blowtorch effect” on its left side Thursday morning on the 1600 block of Castillo Street.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Capt. Mike De Ponce told Noozhawk that the trucks are designed to have the tank relief valve pop off at a certain pressure.

The department responded about 10:45 a.m. Thursday with one engine when a vehicle fire was reported, but it was upgraded to a structure fire when flames spread to the fence and bushes of a nearby residence.

The driver left the vehicle uninjured, though authorities couldn’t immediately find him when they arrived on the scene, said De Ponce, who arrived with the first of three trucks.

First responders pulled a “fast attack” to hose down the fence and bushes, stopping the residence itself from burning — though it was close enough to discolor the rain gutters.

While the flamethrower-like discharge was a design, there was a concern the tanks could explode, so about 30 residents on both sides of the 1600 block were evacuated as a precaution.

The tank was cooled off by applying water, then the team from Truck 1 turned off the ignition of the truck, which had been running after the driver got out, and found the emergency shutoff valve. The flames would have continued until the fuel was gone — as designed, De Ponce said.

Readings determined the truck’s tanks were at safe “lower explosive limits,” and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

About an hour after the initial response, the entire area smelled like propane, and the Truck 1 team climbed on top of the truck to plug the tank.

Investigators will now look into the incident, especially since there was property damage involved, De Ponce said. The truck was towed from the scene

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 