Susan Jackson Joins Westmont Foundation Board of Directors

Susan Jackson, a longtime volunteer in the Santa Barbara community, has joined the Westmont Foundation Board of Directors, which cultivates ties between the college and the community.

Jackson is married to Palmer Jackson Jr., chief operating officer for Cogi, a technology startup he co-founded in 2007.

The foundation sponsors the Westmont President’s Breakfast, which features prominent speakers such as Condoleezza Rice (2011) and President Vicente Fox (2010), and the lecture series Westmont Downtown: Conversations about Things That Matter.

“Westmont is a special place because it attracts young adults who exemplify Christian principles and who are good role models in our community,” Jackson said. “As a board member, I’ll have an inside view of what’s going on at Westmont, and it enables me to serve as an ambassador.”

Jackson graduated from UC Berkeley and earned a master’s degree from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. She is an active volunteer with Crane Country Day School, Cate School, Casa del Herrero and the Garden Club.

Jackson, who moved to Santa Barbara 16 years ago, has hired several Westmont students, and her three sons have taken part in summer sports camp.

“I look forward to helping spread the word about how great Westmont is and improving community relations through the Westmont Downtown lecture series and the President’s Breakfast,” she says.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.