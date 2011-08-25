Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:34 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Susan Jackson Joins Westmont Foundation Board of Directors

The Santa Barbara resident is a longtime community volunteer

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | August 25, 2011 | 2:11 p.m.

Susan Jackson
Susan Jackson

Susan Jackson, a longtime volunteer in the Santa Barbara community, has joined the Westmont Foundation Board of Directors, which cultivates ties between the college and the community.

Jackson is married to Palmer Jackson Jr., chief operating officer for Cogi, a technology startup he co-founded in 2007.

The foundation sponsors the Westmont President’s Breakfast, which features prominent speakers such as Condoleezza Rice (2011) and President Vicente Fox (2010), and the lecture series Westmont Downtown: Conversations about Things That Matter.

“Westmont is a special place because it attracts young adults who exemplify Christian principles and who are good role models in our community,” Jackson said. “As a board member, I’ll have an inside view of what’s going on at Westmont, and it enables me to serve as an ambassador.”

Jackson graduated from UC Berkeley and earned a master’s degree from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. She is an active volunteer with Crane Country Day School, Cate School, Casa del Herrero and the Garden Club.

Jackson, who moved to Santa Barbara 16 years ago, has hired several Westmont students, and her three sons have taken part in summer sports camp.

“I look forward to helping spread the word about how great Westmont is and improving community relations through the Westmont Downtown lecture series and the President’s Breakfast,” she says.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 